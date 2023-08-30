Adarsh Gourav to star in Ridley Scott’s ‘Alien’ prequel series

Mumbai, Aug 30 (IANS) Known for his splendid performance in ‘The White Tiger’, BAFTA-nominated actor Adarsh Gourav has been roped in to star in filmmaker Ridley Scott’s ‘Alien’ prequel series.

The series, an adaptation of the iconic ‘Aliens’ movie franchise, marks a significant milestone as it ventures into episodic storytelling for the first time.

Talking about the new Hollywood venture, which showcases Adarsh Gourav's versatility as he takes on a pivotal role in the Alien prequel series, which is set to air on FX, a major network in the United States.

Scott is the mastermind behind the original ‘Alien’ series. Scott's involvement as an executive producer underscores the series' commitment to preserving the legacy of the beloved franchise while exploring uncharted territory.

The decision to adapt the revered Aliens movie saga into a television series is a momentous one. Adarsh Gourav's involvement adds a new layer of excitement to the project, as his proven ability to captivate audiences with his performances aligns seamlessly with the high standards set by the Alien franchise.

On the Bollywood front, Aadarsh, who is currently seen in on the series ‘Guns & Gulaabs’, will be seen next alongside Ananya Pandey and Siddhanth Chaturvedi in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' .

