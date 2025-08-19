Actor Gautam Krishna to play lead in biopic of army braveheart Murali Naik

Hyderabad, Aug 19 (IANS) Vishaan Film Factory has now announced that it is to make a biopic of army braveheart Murali Naik, who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation while in the line of duty, and that actor Gautam Krishna will play the lead in the pan-Indian film.

For the unaware, Murali Naik, who hailed from Andhra Pradesh, was serving in he front lines along the Indo-Pakistan border when he made the supreme sacrifice in the aftermath of India's Operation Sindoor.

The film is to be produced by K Suresh Babu under the banner of Vishaan Film Factory.

Speaking at a press meet called to announce the biopic, actor Gautham Krishna said, "This is not just a movie. This is the story of a real hero. So far, not a single biopic has been made on a Telugu soldier. This is the first biopic on a Telugu soldier."

However, the actor pointed out that the biopic they were making would not be just confined to Telugu. "This is not just a Telugu film. We are shooting this movie in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. If we get a chance, we will try and take this movie to the international circuit."

Stating that he had called Murali Naik's family and spoken to them during the time of release of his previous film 'Solo Boy', actor Gautam said that while talking to them, he learnt a lot about the army braveheart.

"Murali joined the army with the aim of serving the country. It is because of soldiers like Murali Naik who fought on the border that we are able to be happy here. Murali Naik's story should be known to the world. Operation Sindoor is an important chapter in the history of our country. The world should know the story of Murali Naik, who participated in such a war and died a hero's death. I am lucky to have the opportunity to tell such a powerful subject," he said.

Stating that when they met Murali's parents to seek permission to make his biopic, his parents gave permission without hesitation.

"They said, 'You must definitely do this story. Show our son's life as it is. Introduce him to this country.' I know only one per cent about Murali. I could not stop crying while telling his story. We want to present such a great story," he added.

Producer K Suresh Babu said, "Murali Naik's life is an inspiration to everyone. He sacrificed his life for the country. This story, this movie will make everyone proud. We are trying to bring Murali Nayak's story to life. We are producing this movie on a pan India level."

Murali Naik parents too were present on the occasion. Murali Naik's father said,"Murali fought bravely in Operation Sindoor. Gautam Babu should make a good movie about Murali. I wish it remains in the hearts of all Indians. As Murali Naik's parents, we agree to make this movie. We are very happy to see Gautam in the role of Murali. I wish this movie a big success."

