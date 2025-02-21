Acting President Choi calls for stronger US outreach amid trade concerns

Seoul, Feb 21 (IANS) Acting President Choi Sang-mok on Friday instructed officials to more actively reach out to the United States and indicate the government's position on Washington's trade policy, amid growing concerns over escalating tariffs.

"We must actively engage with the new U.S. administration to effectively convey our stance and explore ways for cooperation," Choi said during a meeting with ministers and senior officials on economic affairs.

Concerns have been mounting over the lack of communication between the South Korean government and the Donald Trump administration, which has been ramping up tariff measures against major trading partners, reports Yonhap news agency.

Trump has already announced plans to impose a 25 per cent tariff on all steel and aluminum imports starting March 12. Additionally, he is considering levying "reciprocal" tariffs on U.S. imports, along with duties on automobiles, semiconductors and other key products.

Choi also directed officials to closely monitor the response measures being taken by major economies, including the European Union, Japan and China, to the Trump administration's latest trade policies.

Meanwhile, Choi said the government will make all-out efforts to attract more foreign tourists to the country by eliminating any inconveniences, emphasising that their visits could help drive a recovery in domestic demand.

"We will provide full support to expand inbound tourism so that it could inject vitality into the domestic economy and livelihoods," Choi said during his visit to Myeongdong, a major tourist hotspot in central Seoul.

The acting president further emphasised the importance of providing a seamless experience for visitors at every stage of their journey, and directed for the development of tailored tourism programmes for foreigners seeking to experience the latest local trends.

Last year, the number of foreign visitors to South Korea rebounded to nearly 93.5 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, reaching 16.37 million. Tourism revenue also rose to US$16.5 billion, or 79.3 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.

To sustain this momentum, South Korea has launched its annual winter shopping festival, the Korea Grand Sale, a 45-day nationwide event running through Feb. 28. The festival aims to attract foreign tourists and encourage spending during the off-season.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.