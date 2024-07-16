Abhishek Banerjee on 2 films releasing together: It’s like clashing with myself at the box office

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) Actor Abhishek Banerjee, who is all set to have two of his films, 'Stree 2' and 'Vedaa', released on the same day, August 15, described the experience as clashing with himself at the box office.

Talking about the clash, Abhishek shared, "It feels surreal to have two films releasing on the same day. It’s like clashing with myself at the box office!"

The actor said that he cannot choose which film is closer to his heart.

“I can’t choose which film is closer to my heart because it’s like choosing your favourite child or deciding which parent you love more. But what I can say is that it's a fantastic opportunity for my fans to see two different sides of me on the same day."

'Stree 2', starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, is a horror comedy, while the John Abraham-starrer 'Vedaa' is an intense action thriller.

Abhishek’s acting journey began with theatre in New Delhi. He made his film debut in 'Rang De Basanti' starring Aamir Khan. In addition to acting, Abhishek is also a casting director and has worked on films such as 'The Dirty Picture' and 'No One Killed Jessica'.

He has acted in films such as 'Phillauri', 'Ajji', 'Stree', 'Arjun Patiala', 'Dream Girl', 'Bala', 'Made in China', 'Apurva', and 'Bhediya', among many others. He has also showcased his acting prowess in series such as 'Mirzapur' and 'Paatal Lok'.

Talking about the upcoming film 'Vedaa', it showcases the bravery of one person challenging a draconian system in an uprising. 'Stree 2' is a sequel to the 2018 film 'Stree'.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.