AAP will secure victory in over 50 seats, says Gopal Rai

New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) A day before the Delhi Assembly election results are announced, political activity has intensified in the national Capital. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal held a crucial meeting with all party candidates at his residence on Friday, even as the Delhi LG ordered an ACB probe into the allegations of 'poaching' by the party.

AAP leader Gopal Rai stated on Friday that based on internal reports from party candidates, the party is poised to secure victory in over 50 seats, while 7-8 seats are witnessing close contests.

The meeting, described as an informal discussion over tea, came amid AAP’s claims that the BJP is attempting to influence its candidates through financial offers and the LG's order to the ACB.

Speaking on poll results, scheduled to be announced on Saturday, Gopal Rai said, "The people of Delhi have given their mandate to the AAP. The party is set to form the government," Rai asserted.

He also accused the BJP of using "Exit Polls to create a psychological narrative" and alleged that AAP candidates are receiving calls offering money to switch sides. "Operation Lotus is in play," he said, referring to BJP’s alleged strategy of poaching Opposition leaders.

"Many candidates have reported receiving continuous phone calls, where they are being offered money and promised ministerial positions if they join BJP. These facts clearly indicate an attempt to create psychological pressure through Exit Polls and execute Operation Lotus," said Rai.

Senior AAP leader Sandeep Pathak echoed these claims, stating that several candidates had reported receiving offers from the BJP. "We have even released some of these phone numbers to the media," he said, emphasising that AAP is standing strong against such tactics.

Another key party leader, Durgesh Pathak, highlighted that the meeting was also aimed at gathering feedback from candidates who had been actively campaigning for the past two months. "We discussed the ground realities and the emerging electoral equations," he explained.

