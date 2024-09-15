AAP has always disregarded judicial processes: UP BJP chief

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) Following Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's announcement of his resignation on Sunday, political reactions have been swift and unrelenting.

While political analysts view the resignation as a strategic move in light of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, both the BJP and Congress have questioned why the Chief Minister is resigning only now, suggesting he should have done so earlier.

In response to Kejriwal’s resignation announcement, Uttar Pradesh BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for what he called “its ongoing disregard for judicial processes”.

Chaudhary pointed out that despite being behind bars for months, Kejriwal did not see fit to resign from his position earlier. He urged the AAP to adhere to judicial procedures, stating that the party has consistently ignored legal norms.

Chaudhary asserted: “I want to make it clear that the BJP has always adhered to judicial processes. However, the Aam Aadmi Party has consistently disregarded these processes, which cannot be accepted under any circumstances.”

BJP UP chief Chaudhary further stated: “I believe the AAP should comply with the court's orders, and politics should not interfere with this. Whether it's our party or any other, everyone must follow court orders. However, the AAP has always ignored court directives and used various issues for political gain. The people of the country are aware of this, but we cannot accept this situation at any cost.”

It is worth noting that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the new excise policy case. Following this, there has been a wave of celebration within the Aam Aadmi Party. After receiving bail from the Supreme Court, Kejriwal addressed the party workers on Sunday and announced his resignation from his position.

Kejriwal said that he would step down as Delhi chief minister after two days. The political opponents of AAP are questioning why Kejriwal is taking two days to tender resignation.

