Delhi voters to write their verdict on Kejriwal’s integrity, says Raghav Chadha

New Delhi, Sep15 (IANS) Two days after securing bail in the alleged liquor scam case, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal made a significant announcement on Sunday, revealing his decision to resign from his position. In response to this development, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has issued a statement.

Chadha remarked that the Chief Minister has chosen to face a “trial by fire,” and the electorate of Delhi will determine Kejriwal’s honesty in the 2025 Assembly elections.

Addressing the media, Chadha stated: "The Chief Minister is ready to undergo this trial. It is now up to the people of Delhi to judge whether he is honest. In 2020, Kejriwal asked for votes based on his work and promised that if he delivered, he would deserve votes, but if he failed, he should be denied them. Now, facing accusations, the Chief Minister has chosen to face this test."

He further emphasised that the people of Delhi will use their votes to declare the Chief Minister’s honesty in the upcoming 2025 elections.

Echoing the sentiment from the film "Deewaar," where Amitabh Bachchan's character had a notable line, Chadha said, "Just as in the film, where it was written on Amitabh Bachchan's hand, Delhi's voters will write with their votes that ‘Kejriwal is honest.’”

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said, "Arvind Kejriwal has earned respect and integrity. He will face the people's court now, and the decision will rest with the public."

In his address to AAP workers, Chief Minister Kejriwal on Sunday declared: "I will resign from the position of Chief Minister in two days and will not sit on the Chief Minister’s chair until the people deliver their verdict. I will visit every home and street and I will not resume office until the people decide that Kejriwal is honest. With upcoming elections in Delhi in a few months, I urge the public to vote based on whether they believe I am honest. If you believe I am honest and vote for me, I will return to the Chief Minister’s chair after the elections. Until then, I will not occupy the office."

