Aamir Khan reveals how Amitabh Bachchan pointed out his flaw in ‘Dangal’

Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who recently celebrated his birthday, has revealed a major and the only flaw in his performance in the sports biopic ‘Dangal’.

What’s interesting is that the mistake was pointed out to him by veteran megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Aamir recently attended the special screening of his debut film ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’ at the Red Lorry Film Festival in Mumbai.

During the event, the superstar spoke about his highest grossing film ‘Dangal’, and he shared that he considers it one of his best works. However, the actor didn’t hold back from critiquing himself as he admitted his mistake.

He said that in one of the early sequences in ‘Dangal’ shows his character, a young Mahavir Singh Phogat saying “Yes” while celebrating his win in the match.

The actor recollected that Big B pointed out the same, and told him that the particular gesture threw Aamir out of the character as Mahavir, being from the rural area would never say, “Yes”.

Aamir said that he regrets it, and there was no way to remove that bit in the final edit as it would then affect the entire film. The point that Aamir was trying to make was that there can never exist a perfect performance as some mistakes are bound to happen given the human nature.

Earlier, Aamir left the entire Mumbai media shell-shocked when he introduced his lady love Gauri to them ahead of his 60th birthday at a five star property in the Bandra area of Mumbai. This comes after the superstar and the ‘Laapataa Ladies’ director Kiran Rao announced their divorce in 2021 after 16 years of marriage.

Interestingly, the Bollywood superstar met Kiran on the sets of the Oscar nominated film ‘Lagaan’, which was bankrolled by him with his first wife, Reena serving as the executive producer on the film.

