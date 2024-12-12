9,609 rooftop solar plants installed in Haryana

Chandigarh, Dec 12 (IANS) A total of 9,609 rooftop solar systems with a capacity to generate 45.90 MW have been installed in Haryana.

This fact came to light at a meeting presided over by Chief Secretary Vivek to review the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana here.

The government has disbursed Rs 52.54 crore in subsidies to beneficiaries to encourage solar adoption. The state is focusing on equipping government buildings with solar power plants, with the Public Works Department (PWD) developing a centralised portal to streamline data management of government properties, an official statement said.

Site surveys for 3,011 buildings have been completed, identifying a potential solar power generation capacity of 91.78 MW so far. The Department of New and Renewable Energy has invited bids for an 8.4 MW grid-connected rooftop solar project under the CAPEX model.

It said the government would also develop a model solar village in each district under the assistance of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, which will showcase the transformative potential of solar power in rural areas.

The scheme aims to promote technologies like solar-based home lighting systems in all households, solar-based water systems in villages, solar pumps for agricultural purposes and the installation of solar streetlights.

The Chief Secretary underlined that banks will make a significant contribution to achieving the goals of this scheme. He was informed that Haryana has already trained over 2,700 students in ITIs with an industry-oriented curriculum for the installation of solar equipment.

Besides, the state has 100 ITI master trainers to further streamline the installation process at the ground level.

The PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana aims to provide free electricity to one crore households in India.

Under this, central financial assistance is provided to domestic category electricity consumers. Also, state financial assistance (SFA) is being provided by the state government to Antyodaya families on a first come first serve basis. The scheme aims to develop green and clean energy access in villages and empower village communities to become more self-reliant in meeting their energy needs, apart from saving money on electricity bills.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.