3.1 quake jolts Faridabad, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) Strong tremors were felt in several parts of Delhi on Sunday evening, after an earthquake measuring 3.1 on the Richter scale rocked Haryana's Faridabad, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

The epicentre was in Faridabad and the depth was 10 km, said NCS.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 15-10-2023, 16:08:16 IST, Lat: 28.41 & Long: 77.41, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 9 km E of Faridabad, Haryana, India," NCS tweeted.

Delhi and its surrounding areas experienced strong tremors, lasting for several seconds.

