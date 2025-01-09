3 killed, 3 injured in truck-autorickshaw collision in Bihar's Nalanda

Patna, Jan 9 (IANS) A tragic road accident in Bihar's Nalanda district on Wednesday claimed three lives while three individuals were left injured when a speeding truck rammed into a passenger-laden three-wheeler near the Pragati Petrol pump in the Chhabilpur police station area, police said.

The impact of the accident was such that three persons died on the spot.

The deceased are identified as Kanchan Devi, Dilip Kumar and Bindi Prasad.

The injured individuals are identified as Priyanka Devi, Rinki Devi and Ravi Ranjan Kumar.

All injured individuals were admitted to the Rajgir sub-divisional hospital.

As their conditions were critical, the doctors referred them to Pawapuri Medical College and Hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

Doctors report that the condition of all the injured is stable, but the incident has caused immense distress among their families.

The victims were travelling from Rajgir to Barnaussa in an autorickshaw when the truck struck them.

Eyewitnesses describe the collision as severe, leading to chaos and panic at the scene.

After the accident, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Kumar Omkeshwar, Deputy Superintendent of Police Sunil Kumar Singh, Inspector Sanjay Kumar and the station heads of Chhabilapur and Rajgir police stations reached the hospital.

The police have started investigating the case.

"A case of rash and negligent driving has been registered against the errant truck driver at Chhabilpur police station. He fled the scene after the collision. Efforts are underway to apprehend him," said Sanjay Kumar, SHO of Chhabilapur police station.

This incident highlights the persistent issue of reckless driving on Bihar's roads, which frequently results in life-threatening accidents.

The affected families are urging swift justice and proper support for the victims.

The local administration has assured that all necessary steps will be taken to ensure proper treatment and bring those responsible for the accident to justice.

