Patna RTO finds violations of luxury vanity van used by Prashant Kishor during protest

Patna, Jan 9 (IANS) As Jan Suraaj Party Chief Prashant Kishor continues his hunger strike in the hospital, a controversy has erupted surrounding the legality of his luxury vanity van, which has come under scrutiny for violations of transport regulations by the Patna Regional Transport Office, officials said.

The vanity van was parked at the protest site in Patna's Gandhi Maidan which was used by Kishor and others during the hunger strike.

The Patna Regional Transport Office (RTO) has identified discrepancies in the vehicle's registration details and chassis number.

Pinku Kumar, the Additional District Transport Officer, said the chassis number appears to have been tampered with and was recommended for a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) investigation.

"The vehicle, registered in Punjab's Sangrur district under the number PB13AY9000, was found to be used commercially despite being registered as a private motor tax vehicle. It has modifications, including air conditioning, a bed, sofa, bathroom, and video LCD systems, were not reported or updated in the official records," Kumar said.

The van's 4,500-mm wheelbase qualifies it for registration as a deluxe category vehicle with a seating capacity of 25.

However, it has been incorrectly registered as a light motor vehicle with a single-seating capacity.

The vehicle's road tax details are not available online, raising questions about compliance.

The van is registered in the name of one Awadhesh Paswan, a resident of Bihar's Purnea district.

"The vanity van is illegal on ten parameters, and the vehicle has been seized and parked at the Patna District Transport Office," Kumar added.

Despite the mounting controversy, Kishor remains focused on his protest against the alleged irregularities in the BPSC exam. He was hospitalised in Patna's Medanta hospital due to infection, dehydration, weakness, and restlessness after days of fasting.

Earlier, Kishor had been arrested at the Gandhi Maidan, where he was staging the hunger strike, before being admitted to the hospital.

Manoj Kumar Bharti, acting President of the Jan Suraaj Party, downplayed the significance of the vanity van controversy, emphasising that the real issue is the plight of BPSC candidates.

Bharti criticised political opponents for focusing on Kishor's personal matters rather than engaging in meaningful action, such as staging a satyagraha in solidarity with the protesting BPSC students.

