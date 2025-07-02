2nd Test: India’s collapse at Headingley will be on the back of England’s minds, says Broad

Birmingham, July 2 (IANS) Former England fast-bowler Stuart Broad believes the Ben Stokes-led side will have the lower-order collapses of India in mind when they aim to make further inroads into the tourists’ batting line-up in the second Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Test at Edgbaston.

In first session’s play, Chris Woakes and Brydon Carse were amongst the wickets as India made 98/2. Despite little help from the pitch for seamers, there were occasions where England could have got more wickets, but it was denied due to umpire’s call.

“It’s important you don’t chase wickets and instead settle into your length. Sometimes when you bowl you want to get a team out for under 250, so you get it up there full, look to swing it and disappear to the boundary.”

“It’s about staying mentally patient and not having to have four slips and a gully all day. In the back of England’s minds will be India’s collapses at Headingley. The talk will be that one or two wickets might bring three or four,” said Broad on Sky Sports’ broadcast during lunch break.

Talking about Woakes’ superb spell with the new ball, which included four maidens, Broad stated, "I think it was really good Test cricket, with India probably the happier of the two sides as England had to bowl two really good balls to get wickets.”

"Woakes was superb with the new ball - he could easily have had three-for if some decisions had gone his way. No batter has thrown his wicket away and England have had to work hard and show their skill. There is a bit of seam and a bit through the air - the pitch can be slow here before quickening up with the sun shining on it."

Quizzed on how England could dismiss Jaiswal, who hit 62 not out – his 11th Test fifty in the first session, Broad said, "He is so strong through the off-side so you have to tuck him up and there is something on that leg-stump line from around the wicket that he finds a bit awkward, so you could have a leg gully in there."

Ravi Shastri, the former India head coach, felt closer infield could get Jaiswal out quickly in the second session. "Jaiswal batted beautifully - the mix of caution and aggression. He played to his off-side strengths and put anything loose away. I would have a forward short leg, a leg slip and a man back on the fence. Have two bowlers bowling to that plan in tandem for half an hour."

Shastri signed off by saying losing Karun Nair’s wicket at the stroke of lunch will disappoint India. "I think they will be pretty happy but disappointed with the timing of Nair's dismissal, shortly before lunch. That's when you need to be concentrating hard - but there was very little Nair could do as the ball bounced from a length."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.