2024: A landmark year for India's defence achievements and breakthroughs

New Delhi, Dec 27 (IANS) The year 2024 was marked by transformative achievements, with numerous path-breaking advancements and strategic milestones in the defence sector. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) and the Indian Armed Forces made significant strides in enhancing national security, technological capabilities, and defence exports.

In a major breakthrough, India and China arrived at a broad consensus this year aimed at restoring the ground situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Both sides held massive diplomatic and military dialogues to resolve the deadlock. The breakthrough was achieved based on the principles of mutual and equal security.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, during the Chanakya Defence Dialogue on October 24, affirmed that the consensus showed how sustained dialogue can bring about solutions.

Record budget and indigenous production:

In the Union Budget for FY 2024-25, the MoD was allocated a historic Rs 6.22 lakh crore, the largest among all ministries. To bolster India’s self-reliance in defence, the Ministry introduced the fifth Positive Indigenisation List (PIL), which includes 346 strategically important items such as Line Replacement Units, spares, and raw materials.

The Ministry also achieved a record growth in indigenous defence production, which surged to Rs 1,26,887 crore in FY 2023-24, reflecting a 16.7 per cent increase from the previous year.

Defence exports soar:

Defence exports hit a record Rs 21,083 crore in FY 2023-24, marking a 32.5 per cent rise over the previous fiscal. Over the past decade, Indian defence exports have grown 31 times since FY 2013-14, driven by the concerted efforts of both the private sector and Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs).

Major defence projects and collaborations:

In October 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish President Pedro Sanchez jointly inaugurated the TATA Aircraft Complex in Vadodara, Gujarat, for the manufacturing of C-295 transport aircraft.

This complex is part of a Rs 21,935-crore contract signed with Airbus Defence and Space in September 2021 for 56 aircraft, with 40 to be built in India by TATA Advanced Systems Limited (TASL). Six of the 16 aircraft have already been inducted into the Indian Air Force (IAF).

New Defence Capabilities:

Several key indigenous defence systems made significant progress this year.

The Indian Light Tank (ILT) 'Zorawar' successfully completed trials in high-altitude regions, demonstrating its operational effectiveness in challenging terrains.

The INS Arighaat, the second Arihant-class submarine, was commissioned into the Indian Navy on August 29, 2024.

INS Tushil, a multi-role stealth-guided missile frigate, was commissioned on December 9, 2024, in Russia, further strengthening India’s naval capabilities.

The Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Prachand was fully inducted by the IAF in February 2024, marking a significant addition to India’s defence arsenal.

Significant Defence Contracts:

Several strategic defence contracts were signed in 2024.

A contract for 240 AL-31FP Aero Engines for the Su-30MKI aircraft fleet was signed in September 2024 for over Rs 26,000 crore.

A procurement agreement for 12 Su-30MKI aircraft worth Rs 13,500 crore was inked in December 2024.

Two contracts for 34 Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) Dhruv Mk III for the Indian Army and Indian Coast Guard were signed in March 2024 at a total value of Rs 8,073.17 crore.

Other major contracts include the acquisition of BrahMos missiles worth Rs 19,518 crore and the short refit and dry docking of INS Vikramaditya for Rs 1,207.5 crore.

Gaganyaan programme:

In a landmark achievement, the Gaganyaan Programme, aimed at India’s first human spaceflight mission, made significant progress. Four Indian Air Force (IAF) astronauts were selected for training at NASA for the Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station in 2025. The astronauts were awarded the ‘Space Wings’ by Prime Minister Modi in February 2024.

Defence cooperation and visits:

Rajnath Singh visited the US from August 23 to 26, 2024, where he met with US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin. The two ministers engaged in extensive discussions on bilateral defence cooperation, industrial collaboration, regional security, and other global issues.

During his visit, Singh also met with Jake Sullivan, the US Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs. Later, from December 8 to 10, 2024, the Defence Minister visited Russia, where he co-chaired the 21st session of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military-Technical Cooperation with his Russian counterpart in Moscow.

Rajnath Singh also met Russian President Vladimir Putin, and the two leaders deliberated on various aspects of their bilateral defence relationship. Both affirmed that the strategic partnership between India and Russia holds immense potential, and their combined efforts will lead to significant and fruitful outcomes.

Rajnath Singh assumed office as the Defence Minister for the second consecutive term in June 2024. This year also saw key appointments in the Indian Armed Forces, with General Upendra Dwivedi taking over as the Chief of the Army Staff, Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi assuming the role of Chief of the Naval Staff, and Air Chief Marshal AP Singh becoming the Chief of the Air Staff. Likewise, Rajesh Kumar Singh was appointed as the Defence Secretary.

Operational preparedness and security:

The Indian Army maintained a high state of operational preparedness, ensuring dominance along critical frontiers, including the LAC and Line of Control (LC). It also continued counter-terrorism operations and prioritised infrastructure development in border areas. The security situation in Jammu and Kashmir remained stable, with improvements despite occasional security challenges.

India also advanced its technological capabilities with the Unexploded Ordnance Handling Robot (UXOR), developed by the R&DE (Engr) in Pune. The robot, which can handle unexploded ordnance up to 1,000 kg, was inducted into service in August 2024. The Indian Air Force (IAF) also inducted indigenous Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems to neutralise aerial threats.

Air Force innovation:

The first batch of Weapon Systems branch cadets completed their Stage-I training at the Air Force Academy in June 2024. They are currently undergoing Stage-II training at the newly established Weapon Systems School at Air Force Station Begumpet. This marks the creation of the first new operational branch in the Indian Air Force (IAF) since Independence.

In addition, a significant contract for the procurement of AL-31 FP Aero engines for the Su-30MKI aircraft fleet was signed with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in September 2024, worth Rs 26,964.41 crore.

Furthermore, a contract was signed with HAL on March 1, 2024, for the procurement of RD-33 aero engines for the MiG-29 aircraft of the IAF, valued at Rs 5,249.72 crore. This contract will ensure the sustained operational capability of the MiG-29 fleet for the next 15 years.

Maritime power

The Indian Navy, with over 133 ships and submarines built and commissioned, continues to drive the growth of India's shipbuilding industry. Of the 64 warships planned for induction, 63 are being built in India.

Moreover, 62 more ships and submarines are in the final stages of approval. The Navy remains crucial to enhancing self-reliance in defence manufacturing, focusing on increasing indigenisation in weapons, sensors, and equipment.

