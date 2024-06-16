2 killed in plane crash in California

Los Angeles, June 16 (IANS) Two people were killed in a plane crash in the US state of California, authorities said.

The US National Transportation Safety Board said in a statement on social media X that it is investigating the crash of a Lockheed L12 aircraft near Chino, a city in the western end of San Bernardino County, about 55 km east of downtown Los Angeles.

The small World War II-era twin-engine plane crashed around 12:35 p.m. on Saturday near Chino Airport, Xinhua news agency reported.

The plane was found off the runway when emergency crews arrived, reported local KABC television station.

The two men who were killed were involved in a Father's Day event at the Yanks Air Museum, said the report.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.