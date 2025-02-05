1st ODI: Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood named in England playing XI

Nagpur, Feb 5 (IANS) Former England captain Joe Root is set to make his long-awaited return to England’s ODI XI for the first time since the 2023 Cricket World Cup, as the visitors named their playing XI for the series opener against India, scheduled to commence on Thursday at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium.

Root, who was not part of England’s T20I squad, last played 50-over cricket in November 2023 against Pakistan at Eden Gardens during the ODI World Cup. His inclusion comes as England looks to stabilise its middle order in spin-friendly conditions ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

England’s white-ball tour of India has been challenging, with Jos Buttler’s men suffering a 1-4 defeat in the T20I series. The loss marked a tough start for head coach Brendon McCullum, who took charge of England’s limited-overs squad for the first time ahead of the series.

Root joins the ODI squad fresh off a productive stint with Paarl Royals in the SA20 league in South Africa. His form in the T20 tournament has been impressive, scoring 279 runs at an average of 55 and a strike rate of 140. The veteran batter also registered two half-centuries, including a highest score of 92, showcasing his adaptability across formats.

Not just with the bat, Root also contributed with the ball, picking up five wickets with his off-spin—an added dimension that could be useful against India’s strong batting lineup.

“Very excited, it’s great being back involved. It's obviously been a while so to be around the group, play with a few lads who I have not seen in a while is very exciting and of course what a great venue to get back to," Root said in a video posted by England Cricket.

“We have had Baz for quite a while now in the Test team and you know what he’s going to bring. The way he looks at the game fits nicely with how the team sets up, the skillsets we have, I think it's a really exciting mix and when you put all of them together, the sky's the limit for this team."

“It’s pretty obvious, being the most senior batter in the team, I'm just looking forward to getting my teeth into it to be honest. The more you play, the more experience you have, the more you’ve got to give as well which is exciting when you’re working with such talented young batters in the squad. Watching their journey, being a part of it as well, I am looking forward to it."

Joe Root will bat at No. 3 while Ben Duckett and Phil Salt will open the innings for England in the series opener.

England playing XI:

Phil Salt (wk), Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Byrdon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood.

