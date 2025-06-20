150 e-buses to join DTC fleet this month: Delhi Minister Pankaj Singh

New Delhi, June 20 (IANS) Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh on Friday announced that 150 new DEVI electric buses would be added to the DTC fleet this month, a development that may coincide with IIT-Delhi advising rationalisation of 109 bus routes.

He said with the addition of 150 DEVI buses this month, the number of electric buses under DTC is projected to surpass 5,000 by the end of this year.

The mid-size, green DEVI (Delhi Electric Vehicle Interconnector) buses have received a tremendous response from the public, said Singh.

“In areas where these buses operate, people no longer have to rely on expensive autos or private cabs. The low fares of DEVI buses are also helping commuters save money while taking a more comfortable ride,” said the Minister.

Emphasising the need for route rationalisation, the Transport Minister stated that 109 routes have already been verified by DTC in collaboration with IIT Delhi.

“The goal of the route rationalisation project is to increase the frequency of buses, enhance connectivity, and improve commuter convenience. Once implemented, existing routes will be reorganised to ensure smoother and more efficient travel, encouraging more people to use the DTC’s public transport services,” he stated.

Singh said that soon, DTC buses will be allowed to park at any nearby DTC depot after completing their scheduled routes. This new system will reduce operating costs and make travel more convenient for passengers.

“At present, each bus route is tied to a specific depot, and buses must return to their designated depots at the end of each trip,” he said.

The Transport Minister also laid special emphasis on increasing DTC’s revenue through advertisements and making the corporation financially self-reliant.

He directed officials to explore innovative revenue models, stressing that the government’s goal is to transform DTC into a revenue-surplus and financially sound institution within a year.

Officials informed the Minister that around 55,000 square feet of advertising space — ranging from bus depots to buses themselves — has already been identified for revenue generation through advertisements, which is expected to significantly boost DTC’s income.

