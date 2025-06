June 03, 2025

In a shocking development, the TDP government has issued an order permitting the public prosecutor to file an appeal in the Andhra Pradesh High Court against the verdict issued by the Vijayawada Railway Court concerning the 2016 Tuni arson incident. Notably, the railway court had dismissed the case in 2023 and acquitted all 41 accused, including former Minister and Kapu patriarch Mudragada Padmanabham.