Yuva Kabaddi Series: Palani Tuskers outshine Sonipat Spartans to claim Div 1 title

Coimbatore, Jan 10 (IANS) Palani Tuskers clinched the Division 1 title with a resounding win over the Sonipat Spartans in the 11th edition of the Yuva Kabaddi Series played at the Karpagam Academy of Higher Education here on Friday. The match marked the end of the Division rounds and set the stage for the much-anticipated Grand Finale scheduled for the last week of February.

In one of the most dominant final performances in YKS history, the Tuskers triumphed 42-15. The match began on an even note, with both teams exchanging the lead during the first 10-15 minutes. However, Palani Tuskers accelerated their game in the latter stages of the first half, establishing an 18-10 lead by halftime.

The second half was completely one-sided, as the Tuskers gave the Spartans no chance to mount a comeback. Palani added 24 points in the second half, while the Spartans managed just five, sealing an emphatic victory.

The Tuskers’ all-around performance was reflected in their statistics: they secured 19 raid points and 12 tackle points, outshining the Spartans, who managed only five raid points and seven tackle points. Additionally, Palani inflicted three all-outs during the match to further assert their dominance.

Vishva Asalavan was the standout performer for the Tuskers, scoring nine raid points. The entire team contributed effectively to both offense and defense, ensuring their top-class finish. For the Spartans, Ashish emerged as their top scorer with only four points, reflecting their struggles against a well-oiled Tuskers unit.

Having topped the league stage, the Palani Tuskers proved their class once again in the final, finishing their campaign on a high and claiming the Division 1 crown.

With this, the Yuva Kabaddi Series Division rounds have concluded, with six teams securing their spots in the Grand Finale, which will take place from the last week of February. The month-long kabaddi extravaganza will feature 12 teams, six from the division rounds and six professional teams.

Qualified teams:

Division 3: Vasco Vipers (Goa)

Division 2: UP Falcons (Uttar Pradesh) and Chandigarh Chargers (Chandigarh)

Division 1: Palani Tuskers (Tamil Nadu), Sonipat Spartans (Haryana), and Kurukshetra Warriors (Haryana)

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.