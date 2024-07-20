Yes Bank clocks 47 per cent jump in q1 net profit at Rs 502 crore

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) Private sector lender Yes Bank on Saturday reported a standalone net profit of Rs 502 crore for the April-June quarter of 2024-25 which represents a 47 per cent jump over the corresponding figure of Rs 342.5 crore for the same period of the previous year.

The interest earned by the bank during the quarter rose 19.8 per cent to Rs 7,719 crore from Rs 6,443 crore in the same period last year.

The asset quality of the bank also improved during the first quarter with the gross non-performing assets (NPA) of the bank coming down to 1.7 per cent of total loans as of June 30, as compared to 2 per cent in the year-ago period.

Similarly, the quarterly net NPA ratio declined to 0.5 per cent as of June 30, compared to 0.6 per cent sequentially, and 1 per cent year-on-year.

