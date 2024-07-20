My family has been my pillar of strength during challenging phase: Arshdeep Singh

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) World Cup winner Arshdeep Singh is no stranger to adversity and criticism. Many critics and fans alike had questioned his ability to prove vital at big occasions ahead of the T20 World Cup. The 25-year-old had consistently been a joy to watch in the IPL but had yet to make his mark on the international stage.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, T20 World Cup winner Arshdeep Singh talked about how criticism taught him ‘resilience’ and how family support is ‘invaluable’ during one’s journey.

“Family support during tough times is invaluable. My family has always been my pillar of strength, providing unwavering support and encouragement through all the ups and downs. Their belief in me keeps me grounded and motivated, especially when things get challenging. Knowing that they are always there, cheering me on, gives me the confidence to keep pushing forward. At the end of the day, nothing comes above the family bond and their love. Family is definitely all that you’ve got,” told Singh.

Arshdeep Singh was fantastic throughout the course of the T20 World Cup winning campaign. The 25-year old managed to take 17 scalps during the tournament, a feat which saw him finish as the joint-highest wicket taker alongside Afghanistan’s Fazhal Farooqi.

Perhaps his greatest contribution came during the final when India were in a sticky position having to defend 20 runs off the final two overs. Singh’s penultimate over saw only four runs being leaked giving Vice captain Hardik the perfect platform in the final over.

“During those times, I leaned on my support system, my family, coaches, and teammates, who helped me stay grounded and motivated. Maintaining a calm and focused mindset is crucial. It is about learning from setbacks, staying positive, and giving my best in every opportunity that comes my way,” added the left arm pacer.

Arshdeep has 79 wickets at an average of 18.40 in 52 Twenty20 Internationals, with the best figures being 5/37. He is all set to travel with the Indian squad to play three Twenty20 Internationals and three One-Day Internationals in Sri Lanka for a white balls eries scheduled to begin on July 27.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.