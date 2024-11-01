Why Bibek Debroy quit Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Contemporary Studies in 2005

New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) Noted economist Bibek Debroy, who passed away on Friday, was a prolific writer, and a scholar known for his contributions to economic theory, income, and social inequalities.

The Padma Shri awardee Debroy had to quit the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Contemporary Studies (RGCIS) in 2005 following a study that sparked a political controversy.

Debroy reportedly quit his post as director at RGIC after the research rated Gujarat as the number one state in India in terms of providing economic freedom.

The research paper, sponsored by the Friedrich-Naumann Stiftung in Germany and published by RGF -- which oversees the operations of the institute -- stirred up controversy as the then Congress government at the Centre had been consistently attacking the Narendra Modi-led government in Gujarat (PM Modi was then the Chief Minister of Gujarat).

The study, for the first time in India, measured a sub-national index of economic freedom.

Gujarat topped the index, based on variables such as government interference, legal structure, and security of property rights.

The Congress government then asked all studies "to be politically vetted".

Earlier, paying tribute to Debroy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he has "left an indelible mark on India’s intellectual landscape".

Debroy also served as the Chancellor of the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics in Pune.

Since September 2017, Debroy has been the Chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM). He passed away at age 69 due to intestinal obstruction.

"Dr. Debroy was a towering scholar, well-versed in diverse domains like economics, history, culture, politics, spirituality, and more. Through his works, he left an indelible mark on India’s intellectual landscape. Beyond his contributions to public policy, he enjoyed working on our ancient texts, making them accessible to the youth,” the Prime Minister posted on X.

The top economist was also a member of NITI Aayog from its inception in January 2015 till June 2019. He wrote several books, and articles and was also a consulting/contributing editor with several newspapers.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.