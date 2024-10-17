WHO notes 'rising tide' of noncommunicable diseases in Western Pacific

Manila, Oct 17 (IANS) Noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) such as heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and cancer account for nearly 90 per cent of deaths in the Western Pacific region, according to a new World Health Organisation (WHO) report released on Thursday.

"While infectious diseases and injuries were previously major causes of illness and death in the Western Pacific, the region is undergoing a significant epidemiological shift," said the Health Statistics in the Western Pacific Region 2023: Monitoring Health for the Sustainable Development Goals.

It added that the region is also experiencing rapid population ageing, as it is home to more than 245 million people aged 65 and older, many of whom are living with NCDs, Xinhua news agency reported.

The report said that alcohol and tobacco use remains a major risk factor for NCDs. Consumption of alcohol in the region has risen by 40 per cent since 2000. While tobacco use declined from 28 per cent of adults smoking in 2000 to 22.5 per cent in 2022, this was still above the global average of 20.9 per cent.

Mental health issues along with environment- and climate-related health concerns also affect the population, the report added.

"The issue of NCDs is not an easy fix, but we can all work together to address this rising tide of NCDs," WHO Regional Director for the Western Pacific Saia Ma'u Piukala told a press conference.

Piukala also blamed the increasing number of NCDs on imported processed foods. "There is a shift from locally planted and healthy food and fishing to processed foods. For many, processed food is part of their daily life. This is not an easy fix unless we address the social and commercial determinants," he added.

