‘Shabby treatment’: Senior Congress leader in Haryana quits

Chandigarh, Oct 17 (IANS) Miffed over the shabby treatment meted out to him after Sonia Gandhi left the post of party president, Congress former Haryana minister and Other Backward Classes (OBC) cell chairman Capt Ajay Singh Yadav on Thursday resigned from his position and the primary membership of the party.

“I have sent my resignation letter to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge-ji from Chairman AICC OBC Department and also from primary membership of Indian national congress party @kharge @RahulGandhi @SoniaGandhiiINC," Yadav wrote on X.

Saying the decision to resign was a hard one, he further said, “It was not easy to part from a party with whom my family had 70 years of association. My father late Rao Abhey Singh became MLA in 1952 and thereafter I continued with family tradition but am disillusioned with the party high command for treating me shabbily after Sonia Gandhi left the post of Congress president.”

The resignation comes after the crushing defeat Yadav’s son Chiranjeev, son-in-law of RJD supremo Lalu Yadav, suffered at the hands of BJP's Laxman Singh in Rewari.

Ajay Yadav has represented Rewari five times in the Haryana assembly.

The Congress party has lodged a formal complaint with the Election Commission, alleging discrepancies in the battery strengths of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) used in the Haryana elections.

According to the party, these inconsistencies may have affected the election results.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera has said complaints from 20 constituencies have been submitted to the Election Commission (EC), with seven documented in writing.

The party has demanded that all EVMs be sealed and secured until a thorough investigation is completed, he said.

The Congress party claims that EVMs with a 99 per cent battery charge showed results favouring the BJP, while those with lower battery levels (60-70 per cent) showed Congress victories.

The Election Commission has assured Congress that it will review the complaints and investigate the alleged tampering.

The ruling BJP has crossed the majority mark in Haryana by winning 48 seats, a rise from 40 seats in 2019 in the 90-member Assembly. However, the Congress could win only 37 seats in the state.

