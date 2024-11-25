Holidays: Not Everyone Is Happy with Them, Rise in Loneliness

The holiday season is often a time of joy, togetherness, and warmth for many, but for others, it can bring feelings of loneliness, especially among older adults. A recent study by Northwestern Medicine highlights how loneliness increases during this time of year, affecting both younger and older adults, with the most significant rise seen in older populations. The reasons for this uptick are clear: the loss of loved ones, fewer social opportunities, and a shrinking support network can make the holidays feel particularly isolating.

Also read: Skincare, Anti-Ageing Products Demand Grows: Cosmo Dermatology Next Big Thing in India

Eileen Graham, co-author of the study and associate professor at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, notes, “What was striking was how consistent the uptick in loneliness is in older adulthood.” While younger people who have recently moved to new cities may also face isolation, older adults often find themselves without the same community-building opportunities. But there are simple ways to help combat loneliness and find connection during the holidays, no matter your age.

Expert Tips for Beating Holiday Isolation

Find Community: Building real-life connections is key to overcoming loneliness. Look for local activities like fitness classes, volunteer groups, or devotional services. These opportunities not only help you stay active but also create a sense of belonging and purpose.

Get Moving: Exercise isn’t just great for your body—it also boosts your mood. Whether it’s a brisk walk, a yoga session, or a dance class, physical activity releases feel-good endorphins that can help alleviate stress and lift your spirits.

Self-Care Matters: Prioritize your well-being by engaging in activities that bring you peace and joy. Read a book, take up a new hobby, or spend time meditating—anything that helps you relax and reconnect with yourself can be a great way to ease feelings of loneliness.

Seek Support: If loneliness feels overwhelming, don’t hesitate to seek professional help. A therapist or counselor can provide valuable guidance and help you explore deeper reasons for your isolation, offering practical strategies for building meaningful connections.

How You Can Help Someone Else

One of the most impactful things you can do this holiday season is to reach out to someone who may be feeling lonely. Extend an invitation to your holiday gatherings or simply spend some quality time together. Acts of inclusion and kindness, even in small gestures, can help make a world of difference for those who may be feeling isolated. Sometimes, the simple act of saying "You’re welcome here" can help foster a sense of belonging and brighten someone’s holiday season.

Together, we can turn this holiday season into a time of connection, kindness, and support. Let’s make sure no one feels left out during the holidays.

Read more: Top Visa-free destinations for Winter holidays