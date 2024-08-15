We want to bring 1 lakh youth in political system with no political background: PM Modi

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on Independence Day, mentioned that dynasticism and casteism pose great threat to democracy.

Expressing that it is our responsibility to save our country from this, PM Modi added that he intends to bring one lakh youth in the political system with no prior political background.

PM Modi commented on many important issues. In his speech, the Prime Minister informed of the steps taken against nepotism and casteism in India and brought forth the resolve of his government to make important decisions to address the political and social matters of the country.

PM Modi said: "Dynasticism and casteism pose a great threat to democracy. It is our responsibility to rid the country of it. We have an ambitious mission to bring one lakh people whose family members are not in politics. This will rid the country of nepotism and casteism and a new ideology will come forward. These young people can join any party."

Modi also mentioned the concept of 'One Nation, One Election' in his speech. "Today, everything is staged for elections. All political parties have expressed their views. A committee has prepared its report on this. The country has to come forward for 'One Nation, One Election'. I urge the political parties to realise this dream for the progress of India."

PM Modi on Thursday unfurled the national flag for the eleventh time in a row from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Independence Day, and asserted that India's 140 crore citizens can achieve the goal of a prosperous and developed country if they walk shoulder to shoulder with united resolve.

