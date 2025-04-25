Time to act, not just make announcements: Cong leader Husain Dalwai condemns Pahalgam attack

Mumbai, April 25 (IANS) Backing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resolve to hunt down the perpetrators of Pahalgam terror attack, Maharashtra Congress leader and former MP Husain Dalwai said on Friday that it is the time to act and not just make announcements.

Talking to IANS, Dalwai described the attack on April 22 as “humiliating” and said India will have to take a befitting revenge.

He also welcomed Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Kashmir in the wake of the terror attack. “It’s a good thing that Rahulji is visiting the state. He always goes to places were tragedies take place,” he said.

The former MP's reaction came a day after the government held a meeting with the leaders of Opposition parties, especially after the terror attack in Pahalgam that left 26 people dead.

The Congress leader objected to the announcement about India's counter-offensive being made by PM Modi at a political event in Bihar.

“Is this something that should have been announced at an election rally in Bihar?” questioned Dalwai.

“Just like Indira Gandhi, why don’t you divide Pakistan?” he said, recommending the strictest of action and attempts to divide Pakistan.

“India should focus on disintegrating Pakistan. The Afghans and Punjabis are already separate,” he said, urging the government to declare war and not just remain content with surgical strikes.

The Congress leader disagreed that there was a political reason behind Uddhav Thackeray skipping the all-party meeting on the terror attack.

“He (Uddhav) was travelling and there is no other reason to look at it from the political angle or perceived as an opposition,” he said.

Dalwai also welcomed RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat’s call for a united fight against terror, saying: "This is welcome. The nation has always been united due to efforts of Mahatma Gandhi but it is you who creates a wedge between communities."

