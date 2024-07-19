Wanted criminal part of Rohit Godara gang arrested from Italy

Jaipur, July 19 (IANS) Amarjeet Bishnoi, a key member of the Canada-based Rohit Godara gang, has been arrested from Italy after he was detected there by a special team of the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) in Rajasthan.

Bishnoi, who was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head, has been arrested from Trapani, a small fishing village in Sicily.

Addressing a press conference at the police headquarters here, ADGP, Anti-Gangster Task Force and Crime Branch, Dinesh M.N., said, "On July 8, on the information passed by the AGTF, an active gangster of Rohit Godara gang, Amarjeet Bishnoi, was arrested by the local police from Trapani in Sicily."

Several criminal cases have been registered against Bishnoi at various police stations in Rajasthan, including that of murder, attempt to murder, robbery, and threat for ransom.

Bishnoi was also wanted for the murder of gangster Raju Tehat in Sikar.

On receiving concrete information about the accused hiding in Tarpani, a reference letter was issued to Interpol to verify it.

An extradition process has been initiated to bring Bishnoi back to India.

The gangster's brother Sarjit Bishnoi and wife Sudha Kanwar Bishnoi were arrested earlier for their involvement in criminal activities.

Based on ground-level intelligence of the AGTF, it was learnt that Amarjeet Bishnoi had gone to Italy from India via Dubai about a year ago.

