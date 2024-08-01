Mumbai, August 1 (IANS): The upcoming spy action streaming show Citadel Honey Bunny will premiere on OTT on NoNovember 7his year.

The release date of the show was revealed on Thursday after the noise metre (breathing decibel threshold) hit the score of 100 at the Mehboob Studios in the Bandra West area of Mumbai.

The special event was attended by Bollywood star Varun Dhawan and his co-star from the show, Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Varun, who spoke to the media on the sidelines of the event, shared that the show's creators issued strict directions to him about this show being his single-point focus and that he could not take up any other project, a film, or even a brand film.

Citadel Honey Bunny is the Indian counterpart of the more extensive global series Citadel, which starred Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden as the leads.

Varun also revealed that he was a little surprised, as he thought that there would be very elaborate sets since it's a Prime Video show. However, the actor soon went on the field and took to the streets in the 'Thane' and 'Bhandup' areas of Mumbai. He shared that he was told this was being done to bring authenticity to the show's narrative.

The actor also shared that this is the second time in his career after 'Badlapur', where he is part of a dark narrative.

'Citadel Honey Bunny' also stars Kay Kay Menon.

The show drops on Prime ViNovember 7ember 7.

