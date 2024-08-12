Uttarakhand CM slams Oppn for silence on atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh

Uttarakhand, Aug 12 (IANS) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday strongly criticised the Opposition leaders for their frequent attacks on the government and for their ‘silence’ on the situation in Bangladesh.

He emphasised that the Indian government was actively working to ensure the safety of Hindus in the neighbouring country and urged the Opposition leaders to address these issues rather than focussing solely on domestic matters.

"Islamist extremists in Bangladesh are committing horrific acts against Hindus and other minorities. Hindus have been protesting these attacks in the streets, yet no Opposition leaders have spoken out on the prevailing issue." he claimed.

"The Opposition is always busy dividing people on the issue of caste and religion. In Bangladesh, one community is facing the majority of the problems, with 90 per cent of those affected belonging to the Dalit community," Dhami professed.

Earlier, Congress leader Pawan Khera reacted to the ongoing Bangladesh crisis on Monday and said “Surprisingly, the Union government had no Intelligence inputs about what was going to happen in a neighbouring country before the crisis took place.”

He urged the Centre to be transparent about the measures it has taken for the safety of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh.

Earlier, on Sunday he had said, "The BJP is in power, so they should be taking action to protect Hindu minorities in Bangladesh. As the Opposition, we are doing what we can."

Lakhs of Hindus have taken to the streets in Bangladesh to protest against the ongoing attacks on the community after Sheikh Hasina resigned as Prime Minister and fled to India.

Bangladesh's capital Dhaka and Chittagong, the second-largest city in the country, witnessed lakhs of people attending the massive rallies on Saturday.

Members of minority communities in violence-hit Bangladesh have faced over 200 attacks since the fall of the Hasina-led government on August 5.

After Sheikh Hasina's departure, Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus took over as the head of the interim government and assured that the new regime would not only restore peace in the country but also ensure the protection of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh.

