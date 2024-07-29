UPSC aspirants death: Swati Maliwal to raise issue in RS, seeks compensation

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) AAP MP Swati Maliwal on Monday gave a notice for a discussion in the Rajya Sabha on the issue of the death of four UPSC aspirants and sought justice and compensation for the families of the victims.

In her post on X, she said, "I have filed notice today for suspension of business of Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 for discussion on the pertinent issue before the nation - justice and compensation for the 4 UPSC aspirants who have died in Patel Nagar and Rajender Nagar."

She further said, "Voice of the students will not go unheard."

Three civil services aspirants -- Shreya Yadav, Tania Soni and Navin Delvin -- died when water suddenly gushed into the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle in the Old Rajender Nagar on Saturday.

The former DCW chief, Swati Maliwal visited the incident site on Saturday and said that this incident was “not a disaster but a murder.”

She asserted that an FIR must be lodged in this regard.

She said the students come to Delhi with great difficulty and big dreams from all over the country, and unfortunately die in this manner.

Malwal further said that a compensatory sum of Rs one crore must be given to the families of each victim.

“Delhi cannot function like this, it is the national capital...,” she said to the media on Saturday.

