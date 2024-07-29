'Fitness is important, Hardik should play as much as he can', opines Shastri

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has outlined the future path for Hardik Pandya following his T20I captaincy snub and offered valuable advice to the all-rounder on how he can return to his peak performance.

Having acted as deputy to Rohit Sharma in India’s triumphant ICC Men’s T20 World Cup campaign, Hardik was one of the front-runners to take over the mantle once Rohit retired from the format. However, when the squad for the current Sri Lanka tour was announced, he was listed only as a player, with Suryakumar Yadav being named as India’s T20I captain.

Fitness and availability for all matches were the reasons why national selectors opted for Suryakumar as captain instead of Hardik. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar said in the pre-tour press conference that they preferred a player whose availability was consistently reliable.

"I think (it's) very important that he continues to play. I believe match fitness is very important. So whatever T20I cricket there is, he should play as much as he can. And if he feels strong and fit, then obviously he comes into the side for the one-day game as well," Shastri said on the episode of 'ICC Review'.

"But then again, the bowling becomes important. If you have someone coming and bowling just three overs in where you have to bowl 10 in a one-day game, then the balance of the side takes a hit.

"If you can bowl consistently eight to 10 overs every game and then bat the way he does, I think he'll play in one-day cricket as well," he added.

Hardik has had a long-standing battle with major injuries that date back to 2018. During India’s high-voltage clash against Pakistan that year at the Asia Cup in Dubai, Pandya collapsed after bowling and had to be stretchered off the field. A diagnosis revealed a stress fracture that necessitated surgery and extensive rehabilitation.

Hardik sustained an ankle injury during India's Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh, sidelining him for a while. He returned to action during the T20 World Cup, showcasing his exceptional talent by scoring crucial runs and taking important wickets. In the final, his pressure performance included key dismissals of Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller, ending India's 11-year trophy drought.

The 30-year-old took two wickets and scored 22* in India's series-clinching victory over Sri Lanka in Pallekele on Sunday. Shastri believes these recent performances will motivate Hardik to regain full fitness.

"I think it's up to him really, more than anything else," Shastri added. "He understands his body better than anyone. And I'm sure, this will inspire him, especially with the way he did in the World Cup, the way he performed at the right times for India and the World Cup, so that should really get him going. He shouldn't need any motivation to get his fitness right there," he concluded.

