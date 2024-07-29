13 Days of Holidays for Banks in August

Public and Private banks across the country have a total of 13 days of holidays in August, including Sundays, Second Saturdays, and National holidays.

Banks in India are closed in August on the occasion of Ker Puja, Tendong Lho Rum Faat, Patriot's Day, Independence Day/Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi), Raksha Bandhan/Jhulana Purnima/Birthday of Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur, Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi, Janmashtami based on different states. As Independence Day falls on Thursday this year, there is no chance of a long weekend.

Bank holidays in August:

August 3 (Saturday) - Ker Puja- In Agartala state.

August 8 (Thursday -Tendong Lho Rum Faat-In Sikkim.

August 13 (Tuesday) -Patriot's Day- In Manipur.

August 15 (Thursday) - Independence Day - All banks in India are closed.

August 19 (Monday) - Raksha Bandhan/Jhulana Purnima/Birthday of Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur- Bank holiday in Tripura, Gujarat, Orissa, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh.

August 20 (Tuesday) - Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi -In Kerala.

August 26 (Monday) - Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/Krishna Jayanthi - in Gujarat, Orissa, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, Bihar, Chhattisgarh state, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh and Srinagar.