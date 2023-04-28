Union Minister terms Ashok Gehlot as 'Ravana of Raj politics'

Jaipur, April 28 (IANS) Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat termed Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot as "the Ravana of Rajasthan's politics" and called upon the people to end his tenure and bring "Ram Rajya".

While giving a speech at BJP's Jan Aakrosh rally in Chittorgarh on Thursday, Shekhawat lashed out at CM Ashok Gehlot and the Congress government.

Shekhawat said at the end of his speech, "If you want to end Ravana of politics in Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot, then raise your arms. Make a resolution for bringing in Ram Rajya in Rajasthan."

During his speech, the Union Minister attacked the government on the issue of question paper leak and corruption. He said, "When the BJP government comes, there will be a CBI inquiry. Then many Congress leaders will be investigated."

Shekhawat said, "The paper leaks are happening in Rajasthan. On the RPSC paper leak, CM was saying that no leader or officer is guilty in this matter. Now a member of the RPSC has been caught. Let the government change. There will be a CBI inquiry into the paper leak. Many Congress leaders will go to jail. People will not forgive those who play with the future of the youth."

Reacting to this, Lokesh Sharma, OSD to CM, said in a tweet (in Hindi), "This statement of Gajendra Singh Shekhawat ji is highly condemnable. By making statements like this @gssjodhpur, you are not insulting the Chief Minister but the people of #Rajasthan, who give immense love and respect to their CM... BJP is unable to tolerate the way the Chief Minister is taking the state to new heights of development and giving relief from back-breaking inflation. The frustration is clearly visible," he said.

