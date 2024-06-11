Ukraine hits Russian missile systems in Crimea

Kiev, June 11 (IANS) The Ukrainian military struck three Russian missile systems in Crimea, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in a statement.

An S-300 system was hit near the Yevpatoria town in western Crimea, while another was struck near the neighbouring village of Chornomorske, said the statement on Monday.

Besides, missiles launched by Ukrainian forces attacked an S-400 complex in the Dzhankoy area in northern Crimea, Xinhua news agency reported.

The strikes knocked out the radar stations of the targeted facilities, causing a detonation of ammunition on Russian positions.

The Russian air defence in Crimea suffered "significant losses" due to the attacks, according to the statement.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.