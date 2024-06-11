4 Palestinians killed by Israeli army in West Bank

Ramallah, June 11 (IANS) Four Palestinians were killed by Israeli army gunfire in the village of Kafr Nimah in the West Bank city of Ramallah, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

An Israeli special force opened fire at a vehicle near the village before proceeding to storm it, leading to the outbreak of confrontations, according to the Palestinian official news agency WAFA on Monday.

More than 530 Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli army across the West Bank and East Jerusalem since October 2023, when the latest round of Palestinian-Israeli conflict broke out, according to official Palestinian statistics as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

