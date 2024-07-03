Two from GB Nagar among 121 fatalities in Hathras stampede

Noida, July 3 (IANS) Two women from Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district are among the 121 people who were killed after a stampede broke out at a 'Satsang' in Hathras on Tuesday, an official said on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Sumanna Devi (69) and Premwati (73) -- both hailing from Dadri.

Besides, three other women -- Babita, Anita, and Kamlesh, also from Dadri -- were injured in the stampede and are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Sector 39 here.

One of the injured -- Kamlesh -- is the daughter of Premwati who died in the stampede.

According to a family member, Kamlesh somehow managed to crawl out of the commotion.

At least 121 people died in the stampede during a 'Satsang' (religious congregation) of Sakar Vishwa Hari Bhole Baba towards the concluding phase of the programme after his 'followers' rushed to seek blessings from him.

The self-styled godman is currently absconding.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a probe into the incident.

