Raj Tarun a Contestant in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8? Read Here!

Bigg Boss 8 Telugu: Rumors About Raj Tarun's Entry Disproved!

September 1st is the anticipated debut date of Bigg Boss 8 Telugu, and speculation is already afoot! The most talked-about rumor is Raj Tarun's entry into the program. But is this actually true?

Raj Tarun's Latest Disputation

Recently, Raj Tarun has been in the headlines because of an issue involving Lavanya, his former girlfriend. Not to add that last month saw the releases of his two films, Tiragabadara Saami and Purushothamudu. The team behind his next film, "Bhale Unnade," had a press conference in Hyderabad ahead of its September 7th release, and during this meeting we were finally able to get some clarification on the Bigg Boss speculations.

Director Shiva Sai Corrects Misinformation

Director Shiva Sai brushed aside rumors that Raj Tarun was going to join Bigg Boss, stating, "Raj Tarun is not someone who can be confined to one place for that long." His personality doesn't fit the show." He went on to say, "Not just now, but he won't enter Bigg Boss anytime in the future either." It's obvious that Raj Tarun has no intention of appearing in the program and is not a fan.

there you have it! The news of Raj Tarun joining Bigg Boss 8 Telugu is unfounded. Instead, pay attention to his next film, "Bhale Unnade," which seems like a thrilling watch!