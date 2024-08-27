Kim Kardashian bats for clemency, pleads to Biden

Los Angeles, Aug 27 (IANS) When reality television star Kim Kardashian is not being chased by the paparazzi, she likes to work towards making society inclusive.

The reality star recently paid a visit to the Department of Justice in Washington DC and met pardon attorney Elizabeth Oyer to work towards clemency of the prisoners of the state who may be now ready to get absorbed in society.

She took to her Instagram and shared pictures from her visit.

“Last week I had the opportunity to go visit the Department of Justice in Washington DC to meet with our United States pardon attorney Elizabeth Oye,” Kim wrote in the caption.

She added that they talked about some of the many men and women who have taken accountability for their crimes, worked hard to turn their lives around, and are ready to come home from our prisons and be with their families.

“Starting this week, I will be highlighting some of their important cases in my stories. I hope President Biden takes the opportunity to make clemency a significant part of his legacy before he leaves office. #ClemencyNow,” she added.

Kardashian has worked in the area of prison reform, advocating for the commutation of the sentence of Chris Young and also of Alice Marie Johnson, a woman who received a life sentence for a first-time drug offence as the leader of a major cocaine ring in Tennessee which was granted by President Donald Trump in June 2018.

Recently, ‘The Kardashians’ star shared a word of appreciation for the formerly incarcerated singer David Jassy.

She re-shared a post from David, on her Instagram Story. Kardashian wrote in the video: “David Jassy also spent 15 years inside San Quentin prison where I got to meet him and spend time with him learning about his music program and ear hustle podcast, proud he is home and making music.”

Kardashian's plea comes at a time when the US is getting ready for the electoral tussle.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.