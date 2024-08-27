Chennai: Tamil actor-comedian and YouTube sensation Bijli Ramesh passed away on Monday night. He died at the age of 46 due to prolonged illness. The final rites of the actor were performed in Chennai today.

He was undergoing treatment for liver-related diseases, his family said. He was survived by his wife and son.

A die-hard fan of Tamil Superstar Rajinikanth, Bijli Ramesh shot to limelight with his YouTube prank videos. Eventually, he started getting offers to act in Tamil films.

He worked in a few films like Sivappu Manjal Pachai (2019), Aadai (2019) and Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal (2022).

In his recent video, Bijli Ramesh had expressed his regret that, “My biggest wish was to work with Rajini sir and this didn’t happen.”

