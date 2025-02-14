IPL 2025: No More Free Streaming on JioStar; New Subscription Models Announced After Jio-Hotstar Merger

The newly launched streaming platform, JioStar, born from the merger of Viacom18 and Star India, will no longer offer complete free streaming of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Following the merger of JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar into JioStar, the platform promises an upgraded viewing experience but with a significant shift in its subscription model.

As part of the transition, JioStar will allow viewers to watch only a few minutes of each IPL match for free. Once the free preview expires, fans will be redirected to a subscription page. Plans start from ₹149, marking the beginning of a pay-per-view experience for IPL fans starting in 2025. While JioCinema had previously offered free IPL streaming since acquiring the rights for the tournament in 2023, the new model requires fans to pay for a subscription based on their viewing needs.

This shift follows the $8.5 billion merger of Reliance's media assets with Walt Disney, aimed at consolidating their entertainment offerings in India. JioStar, now backed by Reliance and Disney, is determined to provide a richer streaming experience with ultra-HD 4K streaming, AI-powered insights, real-time stats overlays, multi-angle viewing, and additional features like 'culture' and 'special interest' feeds. These enhancements are designed to deliver a more immersive viewing experience, especially for sports enthusiasts.

The subscription plans include a basic option priced at ₹149 ($1.72) for three months, along with an ad-free version available for ₹499 ($5.75). JioStar will continue to be home to major sports events such as the IPL, ICC tournaments, WPL, and various domestic leagues, including the Pro Kabaddi League and the ISL. The platform also aims to bring global sports events like the Premier League and Wimbledon to its audience.

JioStar will compete with other streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon Prime in India's thriving $28-billion media and entertainment market. With over 50 crore users and nearly 3 lakh hours of content, the platform is positioning itself as a key player in the country's rapidly growing streaming sector.

Fans can expect the full range of live sports and entertainment, including grassroots cricket and international events, but will need to subscribe to access uninterrupted content. The company remains tight-lipped about the specific details of subscription rollout, keeping future plans confidential.

For now, the platform's hybrid model seems set to reshape the way IPL fans experience the world's richest cricket league.