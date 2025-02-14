Pankaj Tripathi Speaks Out on India’s Got Talent’s Controversial Comments

Pankaj Tripathi, the versatile actor known for his powerful performances, has spoken out against the recent lewd comment made by Ranveer Allahbadia on Samay Raina's India’s Got Talent. His remarks have sparked outrage from both citizens and celebrities in Bollywood and TV industries.

In an interview, Pankaj emphasized the importance of understanding the cultural values of society and cautioned against making offensive remarks in the name of entertainment. He pointed out that while the internet gives people instant fame and recognition, it doesn’t always come with the wisdom or intelligence necessary for responsible behavior.

He said, “Just because there is no clear censorship doesn’t mean you can say anything in the name of entertainment. It’s fine to joke around, but it’s wrong to take pride in making nonsensical comments. More importantly, such comments should never cross boundaries.”

Pankaj also stressed that fame and viral moments should not be overvalued. “Anyone can go viral, but it’s like a viral illness—temporary and fleeting. It’s the ‘why’ and ‘how’ of success that matter more,” he added.

He further explained that having the power to influence people comes with great responsibility. “When you have an audience that listens to you, it’s crucial to be mindful of the impact of your words,” Pankaj said.

The actor wrapped up by reminding everyone that success should not be defined by popularity alone. The real value lies in using one's influence for positive change and cultural respect.