Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Sep 22nd Highlights, Abhay's Elimination

Bigg Boss 8 Telugu Day 21 Highlights

Abhay's Unexpected Exit Shocks the House

The September 22 episode of Bigg Boss 8 Telugu was filled with surprises, emotions, and entertaining games. Host Nagarjuna announced that Sita and Prerna were saved from elimination, leaving six contestants in danger.

Set and Cut Game Reveals House Dynamics

Nagarjuna introduced the "Set and Cut" game, where contestants gave hearts to friends and broke hearts of those they didn't. The game exposed interesting relationships:

Nikhil gave heart to Prithvi, broke Sonia's.

Sita gave heart to Nainika, broke Vishnu's.

Manikantha gave heart to Sonia, broke Nikhil's.

Nabeel gave heart to Aditya, broke Nainika's.

Vishnupriya and Sita are close, but Vishnupriya and Prithvi aren't.

Nainika and Sita bond, but Nainika can't confront Nikhil.

Sonia's Musical Performance

Sonia sang a soulful song for Nagarjuna, fulfilling her promise from last week.

Abhay's Emotional Farewell

Abhay was eliminated, leaving contestants stunned. Before exiting, he:

Gave black roses to Vishnupriya (advising mindful speech), Manikanth (warning against interfering), and Prithvi (predicting finals).

Gave red roses to Nikhil, Sita, Sonia, and Nabeel.

Other Highlights

Nainika, Manikantha, Vishnupriya, and Yashmi were saved later.

Nagarjuna assigned additional kitchen duties.

Sita cried during Abhay's elimination.

Abhay's Parting Words

"Too much comedy has consequences," Abhay said, accepting his elimination.

The episode showcased unexpected twists, emotional moments, and Nagarjuna's signature humor. As the competition intensifies, alliances will be tested, and strategies will unfold.

