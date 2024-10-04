Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Promo, Manikanta Becomes Astrologer

Manikanta Steals the Show as Astrologer in Bigg Boss

The latest episode of Bigg Boss has left viewers in splits, thanks to Manikanta's hilarious performance as an astrologer. In a fun task, Bigg Boss asked contestants to play the role of astrologers and predict each other's futures. Manikanta was chosen for the role and he nailed it.

Hilarious Predictions

Manikanta's funny predictions had everyone in the house laughing. His comedic timing and witty one-liners made the task a memorable one. From predicting Nabha Natesh's future husband to warning Tanish Alladi about his impending baldness, Manikanta's jokes left everyone in stitches.

Netizens Praise Manikanta

Viewers took to social media to praise Manikanta's performance. "Best task of the season so far," wrote one fan. "Manikanta is the real MVP," commented another. Many praised Manikanta's ability to think on his feet and come up with humorous predictions.

Bigg Boss Update

Meanwhile, Aditya Omin was eliminated from the show last weekend. Nabiel Afridi was chosen as the new captain of the house. The latest promo released by Bigg Boss hints at more drama and tension in the upcoming episodes.

