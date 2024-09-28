Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Manikanta Sent to Secret Room ? Sonia Out !

Sonia Akula Eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu 8: A Welcome Twist for Viewers

In a highly anticipated move, Sonia Akula has been eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu 8, bringing relief to both housemates and audiences alike. The fourth-week elimination saw Sonia receiving the least votes among the six nominated contestants.

Audience Reaction

Sonia's departure was met with widespread approval, with many expressing frustration over her behavior in the house. Viewers had grown tired of her "poverty" and "fake romance" with fellow contestants Nikhil and Prithvi. The audience's negative sentiment towards Sonia was evident, with many considering her elimination a welcome twist.

Housemate Reactions

Nikhil and Prithvi, in particular, are expected to benefit from Sonia's elimination. Their interactions with her had become a focal point of controversy, and her departure may allow them to refocus on their game.

Bigg Boss Twist: Secret Room

In a surprising turn of events, Bigg Boss has introduced a secret room, sparking speculation about its purpose. Rumors suggest that the room may be used to save eliminated contestants or introduce new twists.

Upcoming Wild Card Entries

As the show progresses, expectations are high for upcoming wild card entries, set to begin by next Saturday. The introduction of new contestants will undoubtedly shake up the dynamics within the house.

Viewer Sentiment

The elimination of Sonia Akula has been well-received, with many expressing gratitude to Bigg Boss for ending her controversial stint. The show's producers have successfully addressed viewer concerns, ensuring the continuation of an engaging and entertaining season.

Stay tuned for further updates on Bigg Boss Telugu 8.