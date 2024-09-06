Tripura CM announces relief packages for damages due to floods, ethnic violence

Agartala, Sep 6 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday announced two separate packages – Rs 564 crore and Rs 239.10 crore – to deal with the loss and damages in the recent devastating floods and the ethnic violence in July in Dhalai district.

Announcing the Rs 564 crore packages in the state Assembly to cope with the recently witnessed catastrophic floods for the first time in over three decades, killing at least 32 persons and affecting 17 lakh people, the Chief Minister said that as per preliminary estimate damages and losses of properties and crops would cross Rs 14,247 crore.

The devastating floods and landslides triggered by heavy rain occurred at 2,066 places damaging crops in vast lands, roads, bridges, electrical infrastructure, fisheries, animal resources, houses, and buildings in all eight districts, especially in Gomati and South Tripura districts.

The state has to face tremendous challenges to cope with the unprecedented situations that have risen due to the catastrophic floods and landslides from August 19 to 24.

A six-member inter-ministerial Central team (IMCT) visited the worst-hit Gomati, Sepahijala, Khowai and South Tripura districts for four days last week and assessed the flood damage and losses.

The IMCT, led by B. C. Joshi, Joint Secretary (Foreigners Division) in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), also held several meetings with all the senior officials here to discuss the damage and loss of properties and crops.

Officials said that the IMCT would submit a report to the Central government about the flood damage and losses in Tripura.

The Chief Minister announcing the Rs 239.10 crore package for the violence-hit Ganda Twisa area in the state's Dhalai district, said that the fund would be utilised to rebuild the market complex, shops, roads, hospital, schools, sports infrastructure, warehouse for the benefit of the local people.

After the death of tribal student Parameshwar Reang on July 7, a mob burnt down and damaged over 40 houses, 30 shops, and a large number of vehicles and various properties in the mixed-populated Ganda Twisa area (in Dhalai district), located 130 km from Agartala.

The attackers did not even spare cattle and various small animals

Around 500 men, women and children belonging to 145 families took shelter in a special camp for a few weeks since the ethnic violence broke out.

The Tripura Human Rights Commission also expressed shock and dismay over the ethnic violence in Ganda Twisa and served notice to the Director General of Police and the District Magistrate of Dhalai district, officials said.

The three-member rights panel, headed by Swapan Chandra Das, retired Tripura High Court judge, said that inaction or negligence on the part of public servants in preventing the commission of a violation of human rights is also actionable and, therefore, the notices are issued to submit the preliminary report for further course of action.

