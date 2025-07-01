Transport officer killed as speeding vehicle rams into SUV in Bihar's Darbhanga

Patna, July 1 (IANS) An on-duty transport officer was killed and two others injured after an unidentified vehicle rammed their SUV in Bihar’s Darbhanga district on Tuesday.

The accident took place around 6 a.m. The deceased, Munna Kumar, an ESI of the Darbhanga DTO office, tragically died on the spot in the horrific accident on the Darbhanga-Muzaffarpur NH-27 near the Reliance Petrol Pump under Mabbhi police station limits.

According to the SHO of Mabbhi police station, an unknown speeding vehicle collided with the DTO’s vehicle during a routine checking operation, causing it to plunge 30 feet into a roadside ditch.

Alongside Munna Kumar, two other personnel -- Ajay Kumar and Ravi Kumar -- sustained serious injuries in the accident.

They have been admitted to Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), where doctors have stated that their condition remains critical.

Following the incident, MVI Satish Kumar from the Darbhanga DTO office arrived at the scene to initiate an investigation.

The deceased, Munna Kumar, was a resident of Khori village under Hasanpur police station in Samastipur district.

Authorities are scanning nearby CCTV footage and cameras installed in the surrounding areas to identify and trace the unknown vehicle responsible for the collision.

Police have confirmed that efforts are underway to track down the vehicle and ascertain the exact sequence of events.

The family of the deceased has been informed, and further legal procedures are being carried out.

“We have recovered the body and sent it for the post-mortem in DMCH. We have also registered an FIR under relevant sections of rash and negligent driving against the unknown person and are making efforts to locate the errant driver,” the SHO said.

This tragic incident highlights the increasing dangers faced by traffic enforcement teams on highways and underscores the need for stricter monitoring of overspeeding vehicles on the National Highway-27.

