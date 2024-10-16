Tracking woman SP’s location is a serious matter: Rajasthan Cong chief

Jaipur, Oct 16 (IANS) Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra on Wednesday targeted the state government, saying that tracking the woman SP’s location by her own staff members is a serious matter.

“This matter will be investigated after the formation of the Congress government. Surprisingly, there has been no discussion on it till now,” he said.

He said that the Chief Minister, who also holds the Home Ministry portfolio, should investigate the matter.

“The BJP claims to be the champion of woman empowerment and if the location of an IPS officer is being traced, then it is a serious matter for the people and the entire state. They are only interested in investigating the Congress people,” he said.

Earlier, seven cops were suspended after they were caught tracing the location of Bhiwadi SP.

On the question of vacant posts in English medium schools, Dotasra said that the vacant posts must be filled immediately.

"Teacher recruitment should be done on an immediate basis,” he said.

On bypolls in the state, Dotasra said that the BJP would not win any seat. “People voted for the BJP with great hope but they did not fulfil their promises,” he said.

He also criticised the BJP over the resignation of the Kirodi Lal Meena.

Dotasra also criticised the BJP for allegedly taking U-turns on their promises.

“They took a U-turn on implementing the transfer policy in 100 days. They took a U-turn on converting English medium to Hindi medium,” he said.

