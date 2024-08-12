Blow to Venu Swamy: Sobhita's Zodiac Sign is Taurus, Not Sagittarius

Controversial astrologer Venu Swamy is known for making bold predictions about celebrities' lives, but his accuracy is often questionable. While some of his predictions may come true, his forecasts for a BRS win in Telangana and a YSRCP win in Andhra Pradesh both failed. He later apologized for these incorrect predictions.

Recently, he claimed that the newly engaged couple Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala would separate in 2027 due to incompatible horoscopes. However, this prediction sparked controversy, leading the Telugu Film Journalists Association (TFJA) and the Telugu Film Digital Media Association (TFDMA) to file a complaint against him.

Adding to the controversy, Venu Swamy mistakenly identified Sobhita's zodiac sign as Sagittarius (Dhanasu) when, in reality, she was born under the sign of Taurus (Vrushabham). This error further casts doubt on the reliability of his predictions.