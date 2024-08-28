Rajamouli Says No to Nani and Eega Sequel

The Blockbuster hit Eega, starring Nani, Samantha, and Sudeep Kicha, was released in 2012 under SS Rajamouli's direction. This movie created a sensation after its release, bagging multiple awards nationally. Eega entertained audiences of all age groups, and they are anticipating its sequel. During an interview, Nani was asked about this sequel, and he answered that the sequel would be possible if Rajamouli decided to make it.

Eega actor even stated that if the director plans to make a sequel, that movie will become another blockbuster creating sensations. He even shared his conversation with Rajamouli about how he doesn't have any plans to make a sequel. He said," Once, I spoke to Rajamouli about the Eega sequel. I asked him when we could start working on it. He humorously replied, 'Even if we make Eega 2, we don't need you. As long as we have the fly, that's enough. The same fly will return in the sequel."

Also read: Watch Samantha's happy dance on Pickleball court!